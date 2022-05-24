Celeste Mikeska, community outreach specialist at Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC), joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about Camp Save-a-Watt.

PEC’s Camp Save-a-Watt is a free, online summer camp that teaches kids about energy conservation and electrical safety, through fun and engaging activities.

Celeste, this is the second year for PEC’s Camp Save-a-Watt. It kicks off on June 6. Tell us a little about camp and what’s new this year.

“We’re thrilled to be back again this year with more content and activities, even some in-person events. Camp Save-a-Watt is a free, online summer camp and it’s put on during the summer by our experts at Pedernales Electric Cooperative. The camp focuses on conservation and helps teach kids fun and simple ways to help save energy both at home and at school. All of the activities for Camp Save-a-Watt are age-tailored for students in kindergarten through third grade. To help make learning even more fun, we have a super cute mascot named ‘Wattson Racoon.’ You’ll see Wattson pop up in lessons and videos, which helps keep it engaging for kids.”

Speaking of fun, what do we have here? Looks like a solar car of some sort.

“That’s right. This is a solar car and this is one of the activities kids will be doing at camp this summer. We’re excited about adding in-person opportunities this year, including a solar derby. So registered campers will get to come out to our offices, meet a lineworker, see a bucket truck like the one behind me and build one of these awesome solar cars.”

It’s all free right?

“It is. What makes PEC different than other utilities is that we’re a cooperative and one of our co-op principles is showing concern for our communities. Camp Save-a-Watt is just one example of that. By providing free resources for students and helping them learn about energy conservation at a young age, we hope they’ll adopt energy-saving habits in their day-to-day lives. These small changes can really benefit their families and our communities.”

How do folks sign up?

“They can visit our website Camp.PEC.Coop and register their camper by June 1. Camp kicks off June 6 and each camper will receive a free Camp Save-a-Watt t-shirt upon registering. We have shopping lists for parents and teachers online and are looking forward to another fun summer of learning.”

