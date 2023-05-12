Parents looking to keep kids busy this summer can get them registered for PEC’s Camp Save-a-Watt — a free, online summer camp put on by Pedernales Electric Cooperative.

Celeste Mikeska with Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Camp Save-a-Watt is back and y’all have a fun-filled summer planned with more activities than ever before. Tell us about it.

“That’s right, parents can register kids now through June 2 and our camp kicks off June 5.”

“Camp is catered to students entering kindergarten through third grade with free online lessons and engaging activities. Our campers can work at their own pace to learn about important topics like how to stay safe around electricity and simple ways to save energy at home and at school.”

“We’re thrilled to be back again this year with great new content and activities, even some in-person events.”

Speaking of fun, I see your little solar car here. Is that something kids will be building as part of the camp?

“Yeah, campers get to build these solar cars and learn how they work. They’ll even get to race them on our Derby Day on June 21 at PEC’s Headquarters in Johnson City. We’re excited about even adding more in-person opportunities as part of Camp Save-a-Watt this year.”

“We’re also partnering with local libraries across our service area to put on camp events where kids can meet a PEC lineworker, try on their safety gear, and learn how electricity gets to their home.”

“Rosie, I want to introduce you to a friend of ours who’s really excited about camp. This is Wattson Raccoon, he’s our camp mascot who’s here to bring even more fun to our events. Campers will see Wattson pop up in lessons and videos, and he’s doing a road tour with us at our in-person events so you can look for Wattson at a local library near you.”

And it’s all free because PEC is a cooperative?

“Yes, PEC is a cooperative which means we’re more than just a utility. We follow cooperative principles like showing concern for our communities. Camp Save-a-Watt is just one example of this and we’re proud to support area students and families.”

“Camp kicks off June 5 and you’ll get a free T-shirt just by signing up. Shopping lists are also available online for parents and teachers online, and are looking forward to another fun summer of learning.”

Remember to register your camper by June 2 at Camp.PEC.Coop. Camp kicks off June 5.

