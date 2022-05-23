Camp Edventure More, or Camp EDMO for short, is a national nonprofit organization committed to creating equitable access to inclusive out-of-school opportunities for kids from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade.

Founded in 2004, EDMO’s award-winning STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) and SEL (social-emotional learning) focused offerings include summer camp, partnership afterschool programs, tutoring/coaching, and more with locations in Austin, TX, San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, and San Diego, as well as online everywhere.

Allison Mack of Camp EDMO joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about what EDMO has to offer and more.

“EDMO offers a wide variety of camp themes for kids, from science-based camps like “Biochemistry Bonanza” to art and cooking themes like “Cooking Across Continents” to coding, engineering, technology-based themes, and much more,” Mack said.

“In addition to education, all programs are designed to help every kid cultivate a sense of self, own their impact, and show up in the world with curiosity, courage, and kindness.”

You can select from three in-person camp locations in Austin:

June 6 – July 15, Austin Northwest at Concordia University Texas

June 6 – July 15, Austin South at St. Ignatius Martyr School

June 27 – August 5, Austin East at Huston-Tillotson University

Financial assistance and pricing

“For kids who are unable to attend in-person camp, EDMO offers online camp with varying dates and timeframes to meet the needs of any schedule,” Mack said.

“EDMO also understands that high-quality summer camps are pricey, which often excludes many families and they are committed to removing the financial barriers that prevent kids from accessing their programs. With that in mind, this year EDMO reduced the pricing for in-person camps by up to 33%. It’s the same amazing camp at a more equitable price. Additionally, Sliding Scale Financial Assistance is open to every family. Each amount is custom to each family, based on the number of people in the household, the household income, and the median income for where the family lives. EDMO makes the process super simple, fast, and easy and families find out instantly how much assistance they will receive.”

Partnerships and other programs

“Above and beyond in-person and online camp, EDMO partners with school districts to bring the magic of EDMO to out-of-school programs to kids for free or at a reduced cost. The organization also hires locally for regional camp directors, managers, and counselors and is currently accepting applications for camp positions. To support the continued growth of campers, EDMO offers Leader in Training Programs (LIT) for high schoolers from ninth to 12th grade who are interested in learning how to become camp directors in a fun way!”

EDMO is also American Camp Association accredited.

How to get in touch

To learn more, visit EDMO.org/KXAN.

