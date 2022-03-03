Register For A Free Hormone Therapy Seminar On March 10 With Thrive Hormonal Health And Wellness

Thrive Hormonal Health and Wellness focuses on regenerative, restorative, and preventative treatments through specialization in hormonal and metabolic systems dysfunctions. So what does that mean? They can help you feel like yourself again.

Kristine Kjolhede MSN, FNP-C, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Who would be a good candidate for Hormone Replacement Therapy, and what are some of the symptoms that might indicate your hormones are out of balance?

“Good candidates for hormone replacement are men and women most between the ages of 45 to 85. But, I am seeing more and more patients in their 30s suffering from hormone imbalance. Men and women will often share many of the same symptoms of hormone imbalance including:

Weight gain no matter how much they exercise or diet

Low libido or poor sexual function

Brain fog

Fatigue

Low energy

Irritability

Anxiety

Poor sleep, such as waking up at night and can’t go back to sleep

For women in particular, as they reach their late 40s and 50s, they will experience hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, resulting from big swings in ovarian estrogen levels. For men, most come to me due to weight gain, poor sleep, inability to build muscle, low libido, and erectile dysfunction.”

Can you explain the difference between regular hormones and bio-identical hormones? Bio-identical hormones are derived from soy and/or yams. Seems crazy, doesn’t it?

“Yes, but genetically these extracts are identical to our human sex hormones unlocking all the keys that synthetic hormones can’t. An example of synthetic hormones is those in testosterone injections, the estrogen and progestin in birth control pills, and Premarin — a conjugated estrogen. These synthetics can work but aren’t utilized by the body like bio-identical testosterone, estradiol and progesterone are.”

At Thrive, you use the EvexiPEL method. What makes this method unique?

Kjolhede said there are three main components:

First and foremost, it’s the quality of the pellets and the way they are compounded. The testosterone and estrogen are compressed horizontally rather than vertically, ensuring a more even absorption. Unlike other brands of pellet, EvexiPEL pellets are made with a small amount of steroid which reduces inflammation, making the patient experience superior and prevents the potential of expulsion which I’ve seen with so many other pellet brands. Second is the EvexiPEL insertion technique — a more gentle technique we learn in training, which causes less trauma to the delicate tissue under the skin during the insertion process. Patients heal faster and the pellets can kick in sooner because of less inflammation. And finally, now that we put “gas in the tank” with hormones, we need that gas to get where it needs to go throughout the engine to maximize results. We do that with key nutraceuticals. Evexias health solutions has a full line of highly absorbable, supplements that ensure patients get the most our of their hormone therapy.

Register for a free hormone therapy seminar on March 10 at ThriveHormonalHealth.com.

This segment is paid for by Thrive Hormonal Health and Wellness and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.