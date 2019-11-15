Live Now
Ousted Ukraine ambassador testifies in impeachment probe

Refresh Your Kitchen With Help From The Pros At KitchenFX

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Updating a kitchen may feel like a big project … but it doesn’t have to be overwhelming! Jason Hemenway, one of the experts from KitchenFX, came by the studio to walk us through the options.

Whether you’re looking to refinish, reface, or replace your cabinets, trust the pros at Kitchen FX. They will put their state-of-the-art wood and paint facility to work to make your dream a reality with cabinet refacing, cabinet refinishing, or new custom cabinets that meet your needs.

Let the father-son team at Kitchen FX use their expertise on your kitchen remodel! For more information on what they can do, go to www.kitchenfx.net, or give them a call at (512) 924-7764.

Sponsored by KitchenFX. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss