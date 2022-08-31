It’s that time of the year again, school is in session. I think we all can agree that every child deserves a safe, clean, and healthy ride to school.

Emily Calandrelli, an MIT engineer and TV host of “Emily’s Wonder Lab” on Netflix, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more. She is teaming up with Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) to promote a sustainable alternative for powering school buses.

Calandrelli discussed what the science tells us about school bus emissions, how propane compares to electric buses, why the costs associated with alternative energy sources are important, how school buses can impact the environment, and more.

