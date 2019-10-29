Red, White & Blues 512 Returns to Raise Money for Homeless Veterans

Red, White & Blues 512 is a fundraiser created to help veterans experiencing homelessness in Austin, Texas.

Founded by four friends who believed in the power of music to bring people together for a good cause the first Red, White & Blues 512: House Our Heroes Music Festival launched on Veterans Day 2016.

Now in its fourth year, the annual festival is held at Stubb’s with proceeds benefiting a number of non-profits that provide continued support to homeless veterans. For more information visit https://redwhiteandblues512.com/ and follow on Instagram and Facebook at @RWBlues512.