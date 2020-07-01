Red, White & Blue Recipe Roundup

Courtesy of Wheatsville Food Co-op

Stars & Stripes Sandwiches

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup strawberries
  • 1 cup raspberries
  • 1 banana
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • Light cream cheese
  • 3 slices of whole wheat bread
  • Berry jam

Directions:

  1. Thinly slice 1/2 cup strawberries. Cut all the raspberries in half. Slice the entire banana.
  2. Toast three slices of bread. Spread a layer of cream cheese over the top of each toasted slice.

Starry Night:

  • Form a star shape using five strawberry slices. Put the star in the middle of a toasted bread slice.
  • Outline the strawberry star with cut raspberries.
  • Fill up the rest of the toasted slice with blueberries.
  • Cut off the top of a whole strawberry. Place it in the middle of the star.

Stripes Forever:

  • Cut banana slices in half across the middle. Lay the slices in a vertical row on the right-hand side of the second toasted bread slice.
  • Make a row of cut raspberries next to the banana slices.
  • Make a row of blueberries next to the raspberries.
  • Continue making rows of banana slices, raspberries, and blueberries until the toasted slice is filled.

Land of the Free:

  • Make two horizontal lines of three blueberries in the upper left-hand corner of the last toasted bread slice.
  • Make three horizontal lines of jam on the toast. Use a knife to make the lines even and thin. Make sure a line runs into the blueberries.
  • Place cut raspberries on top of the lines of jam.

Tips:

  • Serve with replacement fruit so that once kids eat the strawberry star, for example, they can replace it with a raspberry star, then a banana star, etc.

Berry Yogurt Ice Pops

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups fresh berries, washed and chopped (use a single kind or a variety)
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 cups plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

Directions:

  1. In a saucepan, bring the berries, sugar, honey and water to a boil.
  2. Simmer for a few minutes to dissolve the sugar, remove from heat, and pulse in a food processor until just chunky.
  3. Place the mixture into a small bowl and cool it in the refrigerator for 15-20 minutes.
  4. Whisk or fold the yogurt and lemon juice into the berry mixture until thoroughly combined.
  5. Pour the mixture into molds (see Tips & Notes) and freeze for at least 5 hours.
  6. Run molds under hot water to release the ice pops.

Tips:

  • Freeze the ice pop mixture in ice cube trays and serve two or three in a tall glass of ginger ale for a fun summer cooler. For a non-dairy version, substitute soy yogurt or coconut milk yogurt for the Greek yogurt.
  • If you can’t find molds, use paper cups and wooden paddles or sticks.

Red, White and Blue Potato Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound mixed red, white and blue new potatoes
  • 1 medium jarred roasted red pepper, drained and patted dry
  • 1/2 cup fresh mint, chiffonade
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

  1. Put the potatoes in a large pot and add cold water to cover by an inch. Place over high heat and bring to a boil and cook for about 10 minutes before checking for doneness.
  2. Using a paring knife, pierce the smallest potatoes first, and when the knife enters easily transfer the potato to a colander to drain. Continue checking the potatoes every few minutes. When all the potatoes are done, drain and let cool.
  3. Slice the potatoes in half, or quarters if large, and place in a large bowl.
  4. Chop the pepper and add to the bowl, then add the mint.
  5. In a cup, whisk the vinegar, honey, salt and pepper, then add the olive oil and whisk to combine. Pour over the potatoes and toss to mix.
  6. Serve at room temperature or refrigerate for up to three days before serving.

Tips:

  • Add eye appeal to your salad with a colorful mix of red, blue and white new potatoes, drizzled with a light vinaigrette. Meat, fish or tofu done with a white or red balsamic marinade or glaze will bring a sweeter contrast to your meal.

