Red, White & Blue Recipe Roundup

Stars & Stripes Sandwiches
Ingredients:
- 1 cup strawberries
- 1 cup raspberries
- 1 banana
- 1 cup blueberries
- Light cream cheese
- 3 slices of whole wheat bread
- Berry jam
Directions:
- Thinly slice 1/2 cup strawberries. Cut all the raspberries in half. Slice the entire banana.
- Toast three slices of bread. Spread a layer of cream cheese over the top of each toasted slice.
Starry Night:
- Form a star shape using five strawberry slices. Put the star in the middle of a toasted bread slice.
- Outline the strawberry star with cut raspberries.
- Fill up the rest of the toasted slice with blueberries.
- Cut off the top of a whole strawberry. Place it in the middle of the star.
Stripes Forever:
- Cut banana slices in half across the middle. Lay the slices in a vertical row on the right-hand side of the second toasted bread slice.
- Make a row of cut raspberries next to the banana slices.
- Make a row of blueberries next to the raspberries.
- Continue making rows of banana slices, raspberries, and blueberries until the toasted slice is filled.
Land of the Free:
- Make two horizontal lines of three blueberries in the upper left-hand corner of the last toasted bread slice.
- Make three horizontal lines of jam on the toast. Use a knife to make the lines even and thin. Make sure a line runs into the blueberries.
- Place cut raspberries on top of the lines of jam.
Tips:
- Serve with replacement fruit so that once kids eat the strawberry star, for example, they can replace it with a raspberry star, then a banana star, etc.
Berry Yogurt Ice Pops
Ingredients:
- 2 cups fresh berries, washed and chopped (use a single kind or a variety)
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 1/2 cups plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
Directions:
- In a saucepan, bring the berries, sugar, honey and water to a boil.
- Simmer for a few minutes to dissolve the sugar, remove from heat, and pulse in a food processor until just chunky.
- Place the mixture into a small bowl and cool it in the refrigerator for 15-20 minutes.
- Whisk or fold the yogurt and lemon juice into the berry mixture until thoroughly combined.
- Pour the mixture into molds (see Tips & Notes) and freeze for at least 5 hours.
- Run molds under hot water to release the ice pops.
Tips:
- Freeze the ice pop mixture in ice cube trays and serve two or three in a tall glass of ginger ale for a fun summer cooler. For a non-dairy version, substitute soy yogurt or coconut milk yogurt for the Greek yogurt.
- If you can’t find molds, use paper cups and wooden paddles or sticks.
Red, White and Blue Potato Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 pound mixed red, white and blue new potatoes
- 1 medium jarred roasted red pepper, drained and patted dry
- 1/2 cup fresh mint, chiffonade
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
Directions:
- Put the potatoes in a large pot and add cold water to cover by an inch. Place over high heat and bring to a boil and cook for about 10 minutes before checking for doneness.
- Using a paring knife, pierce the smallest potatoes first, and when the knife enters easily transfer the potato to a colander to drain. Continue checking the potatoes every few minutes. When all the potatoes are done, drain and let cool.
- Slice the potatoes in half, or quarters if large, and place in a large bowl.
- Chop the pepper and add to the bowl, then add the mint.
- In a cup, whisk the vinegar, honey, salt and pepper, then add the olive oil and whisk to combine. Pour over the potatoes and toss to mix.
- Serve at room temperature or refrigerate for up to three days before serving.
Tips:
- Add eye appeal to your salad with a colorful mix of red, blue and white new potatoes, drizzled with a light vinaigrette. Meat, fish or tofu done with a white or red balsamic marinade or glaze will bring a sweeter contrast to your meal.