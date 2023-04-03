Milton White of The Fashion Office is a fashion editor and celebrity stylist, and he’s been spending more time in Austin lately, as personal clients request him down here in the Lone Star State! Milton joined Studio 512 to talk about his picks for “hot” and “not” from the CMT Music Awards 2023, which aired Sunday night for the first time from Austin.

Milton is a friend and past stylist for Kelsea Ballerini, who co-hosted the awards show for the third time this year! Milton loved Kelsea’s red carpet look in a sea foam green, and Rosie loved her lavender jumpsuit that she wore during the show. Milton also liked looks from rapper Megan Thee Stallion, rocker Gwen Stefani and Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. Milton was not a fan of Shania Twain’s red carpet look (who was honored with the “Equal Play Award”), or Megan Moroney (who took home “Breakthrough Female Video of the Year” for “Tennessee Orange”).

Milton is an award-winning industry veteran who has years of experience as a fashion, lifestyle and social editor, fashion and celebrity stylist, fashion show producer and publicist. His work has been featured on Vogue.it (Vogue Italia), Papercut Mag, Design Scene and StyleBlueprint as well as in People, People Country, Country Weekly, Wherever, Delima, Composure, w25 and Vulkan magazines. Milton has dressed clients for the ACM Awards, Cannes Film Festival, CMT Music Awards, CMA Awards, New York Fashion Week and Swan Ball. He is a frequent guest on Channel 5’s “Talk Of The Town,” he appeared on USA’s “Chrisley Knows Best,” AXS TV’s “Discovering Lucy Angel” and on Bravo’s “Thicker Than Water.”

Milton does men’s and women’s fashion, and he is currently taking clients for personal styling in Austin! Learn more about his portfolio at TheFashionOffice.co.