The summer party season is here, and our next guest has the recipes for summer eats and treats to create the perfect celebration.

Rebecca Lang, a chef, cookbook author and food writer, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

She discussed where to start to make sure our next bash is a hit, a time-saving treat, hot trends for summer celebrations, favorite summer snacks, and more.

Lang is also a cooking instructor and nationally-renowned author of eight cookbooks including “Y’all Come Over”, “Pecans” and “The Southern Vegetable Book”.

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com.

This segment is paid for by California Pizza Kitchen, Gardein, & Yoplait and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.