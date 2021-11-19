Real Life Financial Planning And How Much To Save For Retirement With Trusted Capital Group

Managing Partner Dennis Bielik and Senior Advisor John Fowler, both of Trusted Capital Group, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about financial planning and retirement.

“If you’ve ever played board games growing up, you may have picked up a lesson or two about personal finance. One of the biggest lessons to be learned is the true impact of your financial decisions.”

“In real life, we are not all given the same starting point, like in a game, but we are all given unique decisions and opportunities. In a game, once you’ve played, it’s easier to go back and see what different decisions you could have made the next time you play.”

“We don’t have the same option in life, so it’s important to have a solid financial strategy. Leaning on financial professionals in life can add real value to your strategies by helping you make financial decisions from all aspects of life, at any point in life, no matter how simple or extreme the life event may be.”

“For example, people tend to underestimate the amount of money they need to save for retirement. Some important considerations associated with retirement are inflation and medical care costs. There aren’t many second chances, but what makes real life different is the opportunity to consult with professionals to help you along the way.”

"Visit TCGServices.com/KXAN for more information."

