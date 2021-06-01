Real Estate Trends: How To Be A Buyer In A Seller’s Market

President of the National Association of REALTORS® Charlie Oppler shared timely information with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert about how buyers and sellers navigate the most competitive real estate market in years.

“The real estate market is booming,” Oppler said. “Last year, home sales reached their highest point in 14 years, and the trend has continued into 2021.”

He discussed how homebuying has changed over the past decade, how buyers can stand out in a seller’s market, advice for those selling homes, other ways people rely on realtors, and how the pandemic impacted the way we buy and sell homes.

