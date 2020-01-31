Ready For Spring? Let’s us help you add some Pops of color at Plenty Boutique

Does black clothing rule your wardrobe? It’s easy, slimming and flattering but if you want to elevate your style with pops of color just in time for Spring, Plenty Boutique has some simple solutions! Plenty Boutique’s Owner and wardrobe stylist Vanessa Duran stopped by to share some Spring bling and some great deals!

Stop by either their Marble Falls or Hill Country Galleria location to let Plenty Boutique help you add to your spring wardrobe with pops of color, their Magic Shirt and Spanx Leggings and Jeans.

Sponsored by Plenty Boutique. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.