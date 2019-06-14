Raquel Greer Gordian Shows Us How To Find Our Balance

This is a tricky one! Unless you’ve learned a lot about styling, you may not know about finding your balance point, but it can make a big difference in the way you dress! Stylist Raquel Greer Gordian stopped by Studio 512 to help us out.

You naturally have two balance points, and they are great reference areas to place scarves, necklaces, shirt necklines and more to frame your face the best.

Your first balance point can be found by using a string or tape measure to measure the length of your face down the middle — from forehead to chin. Then you take this same distance from your chin — while looking straight ahead — to your chest.

Your second balance point can be found, again with string or tape measure, to go from the widest part of your cheek, under your chin, to the widest part of your other cheek. Take that curve down to the tops of your clavicles on your chest. That’s where your second balance point will lie.

To learn more about Raquel’s services, visit her online at www.greerimageconsulting.com, or follow her on social media for inspiration, @ Raquel Greer Gordian.

