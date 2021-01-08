Randalls Nourishing Neighbors Campaign Runs January 10-February 7

Randalls is helping the Central Texas Food Bank nourish our neighbors in need. You can help make a difference on your next trip to your local Randalls. From January 10 to February 7, you can purchase “virtual” hunger bags of food at the store. Randalls will then send the food products directly to the Central Texas Food Bank. You can also make a monetary donation at the register. Every $1 donation helps provide four meals for Central Texans facing food insecurity. Donate today at your local Randalls and help nourish our neighbors!
For more information visit CentralTexasFoodBank.org/Nourishing-Neighbors.
Sponsored by Central Texas Food Bank. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.