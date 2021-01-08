Randalls Nourishing Neighbors Campaign Runs January 10-February 7

As we head into the New Year, we know many are looking for some tips and tricks to help create healthier habits and establish daily rituals that will help you feel better – especially during these tough times! DRY Soda Co.’s founder and CEO, Sharelle Klaus, and Sans Bar Austin’s founder, Chris Marshall, are here to provide some tips for how to establish a healthy ritual for the New Year by taking on Dry January.

Dry January is a month where many choose to refrain from drinking alcohol for the entire month in order to help reset mind, body and soul. Given the past year and everything that has gone on, now more than ever it’s important that we try and get back into a normal routine and stay on track with our health – and what better way to do this then to take part in Dry January! If you’re not sure where to start, you can begin by establishing a healthier routine by taking little steps each day, whether that means making your bed when you wake up, drinking a full glass of water first thing in the morning, or getting outside for a workout. Once you establish these rituals, it will become much easier to want to continue staying healthy, but also give you a foundation for why you want to take on Dry January.