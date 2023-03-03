We’re nearing the start of spring and I think I speak for us all when I say we’re ready to get a little dolled up and have some fun in the sun!

Ramy Brook Sharp, the founder of the fashion brand Ramy Brook, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry at Lux Rox Boutique to share some of the top looks that you need for the season.

Ramy, I know you’re typically based in NYC. Tell us, what brings you to Austin?

“I am in town this week for a few exciting things — first, I’ll be speaking at UT Austin this morning, along with some other female entrepreneurs, such as Kendra Scott. While in town, we’ll also be hosting a fabulous styling suite event with local digital influencers, and I couldn’t come to town without visiting one of my favorite boutiques, Lux Rox!”

Wow, well you sure have a busy schedule ahead! With that, let’s jump right in, what do our viewers need to have in their wardrobes for a stylish spring? You’ve brought some models to show us some great looks!

“Well, I don’t know about you, but I’m loving getting out and about this spring putting on something that makes me feel stylish and confident and can work for a number of settings. So we pulled together five looks that are must-haves for this summer and beyond.”

The first look is a great jumpsuit, The Bryan Jumpsuit in black. Meet Saturday night in style when you hit the town in the Bryan. With a plunging halter neckline made to show off your favorite necklace stack, and paired with the open-back design, this jersey jumpsuit is one style worthy of a dance floor spin. What I also love about it, is it’s very versatile and incredibly figure-flattering. A jumpsuit is an elegant option when you don’t feel like wearing a dress but want to look sexy and modern.”

“Our next look is a fashion-forward style, the Dawna denim dress — a covetable indigo jacquard mini dress not short on details. The square bodice adds a cool touch to the slim silhouette, complete with a built-in chain strap sure to enhance your frame.”

I’m all about a fashion-forward moment! What about something for a relaxed afternoon?

“Glad you asked! I have my go-to here to share with you, the printed Audrey dress. For a daytime soiree or lunch with the ladies, the Printed Audrey is sure to earn you compliments. The fluid bodice nips at the waist for a fitted touch, while the asymmetrical hemline on this midi dress enhances the form of this printed design you can style it with sandals for a more casual look, or add some booties and a jacket to transition this look to evening.”

Oh, that’s so chic. Speaking of dressing up for the evening, what else do you have for us?

“Our next look is a personal favorite and a signature Ramy Brook look, our top that started it all just got a seasonal upgrade in fresh new colors. Our signature, silky Harriet Top is designed to be tied in six different ways, making it the most efficient way to elevate your wardrobe with a single piece. Transition seamlessly from a simple sexy halter to a relaxed strapless silhouette depending on your plans. Pair with the Helena jean and you’re ready to go!”

Well, I’m ready to hit the town. Be right back, adding all these looks to the cart! Tell us, where can find all of these beautiful looks?

“All of the pieces shown here today and much more can be shopped at RamyBrook.com or if you are in New York City or Southampton, check out our RamyBrook store locations, too!

Shop in person at Lux Rox Boutique in Southwest Austin or buy online today by going to Ramy Brook.com and follow along with Ramy on Instagram @RamyBrook.

This segment is paid for by Ramy Brook and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.