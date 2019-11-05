Raise Awareness For Alzheimer’s This November With ABC Home & Commercial Services

The month of November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Bobby Jenkins of ABC Home & Commercial Services stopped by Studio 512 to talk about why raising awareness is so important.

What are some of the best ways to help people with Alzheimer’s?

“Although there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, there are things you can do to help a loved one, especially if the disease is still in its early stages.

Keep a Daily Routine This helps to avoid confusion and lets the person know what can be expected. Alzheimer’s patients like routines.

Don’t Overstimulate Keep things simple. Say one thing at a time. Present only one idea so that the person can understand it the best they can.

Be Reassuring Always try to make the person feel safe and comfortable. Sometimes even saying the words, “You are safe with me” is enough to make that person feel at ease.

Don’t Yell or Argue As frustrated as you may get, imagine how the patient feels. They can no longer grasp what is going on inside their own heads. Don’t yell or argue out of frustration. Be the calming voice they need.”

Let’s talk about prevention!

“Environment and personal health do have a big impact on symptoms and progression of the disease.

“Increased physical activity

Blood pressure control for people with high blood pressure (also called hypertension)”

Can controlling high blood pressure prevent Alzheimer’s Disease?

“Controlling high blood pressure is known to reduce a person’s risk for heart disease and stroke. The NASEM committee of experts concluded that managing blood pressure when it’s high, particularly for middle-aged adults, also might help prevent or delay Alzheimer’s dementia.

Although medical researchers are unable to pinpoint the exact cause of Alzheimer’s, many studies link exposure to certain chemicals, medications, and even emotions to heightening the risk of developing the disease.”

Where can people get involved or find more info?

“Capital of Texas Alzheimer’s Chapter they have a hotline and lots of resources.”

Check them out here.

