Raise A Glass With A Virtual Happy Hour From William Chris Vineyards

Studio 512
Our friend D Thompson from William Chris Vineyards joined us to raise a glass and share some knowledge with a virtual happy hour and a discount code for Studio 512 viewers.

Every Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. on Facebook, you can join in on wine discussions and tastings with the folks from William Chris! You can also order a weekly wine four pack from their website: make sure to use the code “STUDIO512” to save $25 at checkout! Delivery is free, and wines included in the pack will change out weekly.

In addition to the weekend wine tasting, you can also join D Thompson daily on Facebook at 5 p.m. for a virtual happy hour.

Check out William Chris Winery out in Hye in the Hill Country. For more information on what they offer, go to www.WilliamChrisWines.com

