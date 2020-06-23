Rainy Day Kids Activity: Make A Bubble Snake

Want to keep the kids entertained with a fun project but don’t want to leave the house to gather supplies? Steph and Rosie share how to make your own Bubble Snake with some easy materials that you likely already have around the house.

Supplies Needed:

Water Bottle (or other plastic bottle)

Old Sock, Towel or T-shirt

Rubber Band

Dish Soap

Water

Food Coloring (Optional)

Scissors

Bowl

Cut the water bottle to about 1/3 of it’s size and fit the toe of an old sock or towel over the wide end and secure with a rubber band.

Mix dish soap and water (1:1) and add food coloring if you want a colorful bubble snake. Make sure to remove the cap from your bottle, dip the cloth end into soap mixture then blow through the bottle top to make a bubble snake.

To see who made the bigger bubble snake check out the segment above and for more fun ideas check out Studio512Tv.com