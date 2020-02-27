Rad Cars With RADwood

RADwood is coming to Austin, and co-founder Bradley Brownell joined us in the studio to talk about this upcoming 80s and 90s car show.

Important info:

What: RADwood is a celebration of ’80s and ’90s automotive lifestyle. The car show that blends period correct dress with automotive awesomeness. A period correct event for cars, trucks, and bikes from 1980-1999 that captures the essence of a bodacious era. Wear your best ’80s and ’90s clothing and bring your rollerblades or BMX bike, because it’s going to get RAD!

When: Saturday, Feb 29th, 11am – 4 pm

Where: Driveway Austin Motorsports, 8400 Delwau Lane

Cost: General admission is $15 per person, kids 12 and under get RAD for free! You can buy tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/radwood-austin-2020-1980s1990s-car-show-tickets-85315467861

To find out more about the upcoming event, visit www.RADwood.org. You can also check out RADwood on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @RADwoodOfficial.