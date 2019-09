Hearth and Soul is proud to host representatives of African wholesaler Ngala Trading and lifestyle brand Regina Andrew Detroit. Join them as they toast to their brand’s unique and timeless designs and discuss home trends while exploring our new furniture offerings. Light bites and refreshments provided.

