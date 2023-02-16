Get pumped, Race week is here!

Ascension Seton Austin Marathon, Half Marathon & 5k takes place on Sunday, Feb 19. It starts on Congress Ave and takes a tour through all segments of the city starting south, then heads west, north and then east finishing up on Congress Ave in front of the Capital.

Full distance is sold out but the half and 5k are still open for registration. Nearly 18,000 registered for this year which is the largest field we’ve had since taking over the event in 2017. It’s an 18% increase over our last “normal” year which was the only large event in Austin in 2020.

This year will feature an action-packed expo with awesome new gear you can treat yourself to after picking up your packet–how fun! On Sunday, enjoy iconic views of our favorite city while running alongside 23 bands along the course. After you cross the finish and collect your 2023 Finisher Medal, be sure to explore the finish festival with the Live Music Stage, Vendors, Spurs Recovery Zone, and Food Truck Court. Those 21+ can enjoy the EIGHT Beer Garden with EIGHT elite light lager and drinks from Tito’s Homemade Vodka.

