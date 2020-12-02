Quick Holiday Swaps For Healthier Comfort Foods With H-E-B

Puja Mistry, a registered dietitian with H-E-B, chatted with Rosie about making some easy swaps in holiday comfort foods in order to make them a little healthier. She says, “The average adult consumes anywhere from 4000-5000 calories during holiday meals. The tie between calories and weight gain isn’t as black and white as it used to be, but we do know that eating excessively can lead to weight gain among many other chronic conditions.” Here are some of Puja’s suggestions:

Jazz up your mashed potatoes. Swap ¼ cup butter for Plain Greek Yogurt. This swap saves you 300 calories and 20g of fat!

Pick your pie wisely! Pumpkin pies give you 320-350 cal/svg; pecan pies average 420-500 cal/svg. There's a big difference in the amount of sugar that traditionally goes into a pecan pie in order to sweeten it up! If you're just looking for a little treat at the end of your meal, pumpkin might be the better choice.

Are you baking? Replace half the amount of oil/butter with equal amount of applesauce or canned pumpkin in cakes or muffins for a recipe that is really moist and flavorful!

