Quick, Fun Halloween Costumes With Claire Saldaña Of Style Done Easy

Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy chatted with Studio 512 about quick, fun Halloween costumes that are easy to pop on for a dressed-up Zoom or bit of flare for socially-distanced trick-or-treating with the kids! Here are some of her ideas, supplemented with accessories from Lucy In Disguise, a local costume shop:

Witch

Hippie

Devil

Cowboy/Cowgirl

Lumberjack

Dia De Los Muertos

Cleopatra

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and is now venturing into her own styling business! If you’re not ready to hit the stores, but you want to support local, Claire wants to help you! Learn more about what she can do on her website, or by following her on social media.