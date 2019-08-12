Quick And Easy DIY Mason Jar Lunchables

Prepare, store, and serve 101 delicious meals, drinks, snacks, breads, and desserts in just a mason-jar. Reducing waste, saving time, and stemming the never-ending tide of dirty dishes. From hearty soups and healthy salads to scrumptious breakfasts, sweet treats, and even homemade yogurts, pickles, jams, and jellies, 101 Things to Do with a Jar has something for everyone.

Barbara Beery founded Batter Up Kids in 1991, and has since taught thousands of children the joy of cooking through year-round classes, cooking birthday parties and summer cooking camps. She has written almost a dozen cookbooks. Barbara believes in teaching children about giving back to their community. Head to her website www.BarbaraBeery.com for more information and check out her newest chidren cookbooks: “Bad Day Ice Cream“