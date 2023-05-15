Sara Fritsch, owner of Moxie Space Professional Organizing, spoke with Studio 512 about how to approach decluttering, and five simple questions that can help you have success.

If you’re getting stuck with what goes and what stays, Sara says, “First of all, be gentle with yourself. It’s okay to feel emotional or indecisive, and it’s okay to give yourself a grace period. If you run across items that you’re not sure you want to keep but can’t let go of just yet, getting some emotional and physical distance from them can help. Try boxing up those items and storing them out of sight for a few months. If you don’t need them or miss them during that time period, your decision might be a little bit easier to make down the line!”

Here are the top five questions Sara suggests asking yourself when decluttering:

When was the last time I used this item?

Is the item damaged, stained, or in need of repair?

If I saw this item in the store today, would I buy it?

Do I have a home for this item?

How do I feel when I look at this item?

Sara encourages everyone to follow along with Moxie Space on Instagram, @MoxieSpace. To learn more about Moxie Space’s professional organizing and unpacking services – and to book your free consultation today – go to MoxieSpace.com.