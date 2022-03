Janet St. Paul of Janet St. Paul Studio For Hair and Beauty joined Steph and Rosie to share some BIG news about happening at the salon during SXSW. Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness with be doing a salon takeover on Monday and Tuesday for the launch of his product line, JVN.

Janet also discussed ways to combat thinning hair and shared tips and products that can help.

For more information or for updates on the JVN launch you can go to JanetStPaul.com and follow on Instagram @JanetStPaulStudio.