Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness Debuts JVN Hair At Janet St. Paul Studio For SXSW Through March 15th

If you’re hoping to sneak a peek at Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and his luminous locks during SXSW, there’s still time! The JVN Hair takeover is happening at Janet St. Paul Studio For Hair & Beauty through 6pm tonight (Tuesday, March 15th.)

Van Ness greeted fans with his stunning personality and worked his magic on some local heads of hair during yesterday’s event. If you missed it, the good news is you can catch him and his team doing a “rinse & repeat” of Monday’s happenings…today!

Free hair styling appointments with the JVN team went quick but they’re also taking some walk-ins so you can try your luck by showing up today! In addition to seeing the salon transformation, possibly getting a peek at or a pic with JVN and leaving the salon feeling your best…you can also purchase JVN products and learn about the hair care line with a bonus 20% savings for SXSW.

The event is free and no badge is required. Styling space is limited but why not try for a spot? The JVN Hair takeover is happening today through 6pm at Janet St. Paul Studio located at 110 San Antonio Street

Suite 130. For more information on JVN Hair click here and for more information on Janet St. Paul Studio click here.