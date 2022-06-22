Austin author Jason June has just released his newest book, “Out of the Blue,” a young adult romantic comedy, just in time for Pride Month.

“Out of the Blue” synopsis:

“Crest is not excited to be on their Journey: the month-long sojourn on land all teen merfolk must undergo. The rules are simple: Help a human within one moon cycle and return to Pacifica to become an Elder—or fail and remain stuck on land forever. Crest is eager to get their Journey over and done with. Humans are disgusting. They’ve polluted the planet so much that there’s a floating island of trash that’s literally the size of a country.

“In Los Angeles with a human body and a new name, Crest meets Sean, a human lifeguard whose boyfriend has recently dumped him. Crest agrees to help Sean make his ex-jealous and win him back. But as the two spend more time together, and Crest’s perspective on humans begins to change, they’ll soon be torn between two worlds. And fake dating just might lead to real feelings…”

This sophomore novel from Jason June dives into the many definitions of the word home and shows how love can help us find the truest versions of ourselves.

Other queer-inclusive youth titles from Jason June:

Whobert Whoever, Owl Detective (2017)

Porcupine Cupid (2020)

Search for the Sparkle (Mermicorn Island #1) (2021)

Narwhal Adventure! (Mermicorn Island #2) (2021)

Too Many Dolphins! (Mermicorn Island #3) (2021)

Wish Upon a Shark (Mermicorn Island #4) (2021)

Jay’s Gay Agenda (2021)

Jason June’s books are available on his website, on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble. He often has signed copies of his books available for purchase at BookPeople.