Queen Poppy From Trolls LIVE Gives Us A Sneak Peek Of The Show

Queen Poppy and Tommy Bennett with Trolls LIVE joined us today to give us a sneak peek of their upcoming show!

Get ready for another hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and their friends come to life on-stage in Trolls LIVE!, Their first ever live tour! Trolls Live! will perform 6 shows January 31 – Feb 2 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. For tickets and more information, visit www.hebcenter.com.

You can join Poppy and Branch in the Trolls LIVE! VIP Party. The VIP Party will be filled with rockin’ sing-a- longs, an exclusive gift and best of all – a Meet & Greet photo opportunity with your favorite hosts, Poppy and Branch! Visit TrollsLive.com for more tour information.