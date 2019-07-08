Put Your Best Face Forward With Austin Oculofacial Plastics

Oculofacial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Sean Paul, customizes treatments to fit patients’ individual needs…from cosmetic surgery, to lasers, dermal fillers and Botox…and now a new technology that can help you put your best face forward! He stopped by Studio 512 to tell us more about it.

Dr. Paul says that there are so many options when it comes anti-aging and facial rejuvenation treatments that it can be hard to choose the right one.

That’s why Dr. Paul customizes his work for each patient; he devises a plan that will provide each person’s desired results.

Not only does Dr. Paul have a host of great options for procedures, but he’s excited to have new technology that gives patients options other than surgery that provide dramatic rejuvenation!

AccuTite is the name of the new technology, and it produces results similar to an eye lift without major surgery. AccuTite also has less downtime than traditional eye lifts, and patients can get the results that they want at a fraction of the cost. AccuTite can also treat laugh lines (nasolabial folds), jowls and double chins.

AccuTite treatments can also be combined with Morpheus8, which is radio frequency technology paired with microneedling. Morpheus8 is used to contour & smooth faces; it can also tighten skin and boost collagen. Morpheus8 can be used on other parts of the body, including stretch marks.

Dr. Paul is hosting an “Aging Is Optional” event at Austin Oculofacial Plastics’ main office on James Casey Street — and it’s a great chance to chat with doctors and staff! Just make sure you make a reservation. Learn more by going to austinfacedoc.com, or by calling (512) 642-5050.

