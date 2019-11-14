PsO At Work Empowers People With Psoriasis

Singer/songwriter/actress/advocate Cyndi Lauper is in the spotlight more than ever these days. Cyndi not only continues to perform in concert, but she is also writing music for Broadway, staring in television productions, and much, much more! Despite her busy work schedule, Cyndi is also taking the time to speak for the 8 million Americans living with psoriasis (PsO) about the common challenges people with psoriasis face at work. To raise awareness, Cyndi is partnering with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation on a new campaign called PsO at Work.

Psoriasis is a chronic, inflammatory condition requiring daily care, which may pose a challenge for those trying to balance work with the needs of their condition. People with psoriasis face unique issues in the workplace, including clothing choices and misconceptions from co-workers. With nearly 60 percent reporting the disease to be a large problem in their everyday life, PsO at Work aims to empower people with psoriasis to feel comfortable speaking up about how it impacts them in the workplace and how they manage with it.

Cyndi is sharing her own PsO at Work experiences and working with Dr. Michelle Henry to highlight other select patient stories on the campaign website, PsOatWork.com. Dr. Henry has spoken to many patients about the impact psoriasis has on them in the workplace and wants people to know these challenges do not have to limit professional success or prevent them from effectively managing their condition. Together, Cyndi and Dr. Henry hope to help address workplace issues, spark conversation within the community about how patients can communicate their needs, and advocate for solutions to help balance work with keeping psoriasis symptoms under control.

Go to www.psoatwork.com to learn more.

Sponsored by Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.