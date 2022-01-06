Protecting Our Plants From Freezing Temps With Lance Roberson Of PLance.org

Lance Roberson of PLance.org joined Steph and Rosie to share how Central Texan’s can protect their plants from freezing temperatures.

Plant roots in pots don’t get the insulation of the ground, keep them in a protected area during hard freezes.

Water is critical in a freeze. Dry plants will experience stronger effects of cold than plants with moisture. When it freezes, water will give up a little bit of heat. That heat is absorbed by the plant and can assist in keeping plants alive.

Sometimes putting plants into a South facing alcove outdoors, on a porch, or even just next to a closed window can help keep the plant warm and mitigate some ill effects. A garage is a great option for a few days, but for very extended freezes make sure there is some light.

Mulch! It’s the best insulator for plants…lay at least 2 inches and as many as 4-6 depending on what it is. Regular mulching alleviates the need for fertilizing.

Plant covers can help tender plants but don’t use plastic unless you are building a greenhouse. Plastic will freeze to leaves and is a rather poor insulator so you need air volume. Plastic also doesn’t allow gas exchange, so you can suffocate plants. If it is something very tender you can do something like place a jug of warm water next to it for the night inside the covering to add warmth.

For more information or to ask Lance a question about plants you can visit PLance.Org