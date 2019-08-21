Prost To David’s Germany Trip With Scholz Garten

David Yeomans has rejoined our fold after two weeks away in Europe — what fun! We had him sit down and tell us a little about his trip, while enjoying some authentic German fare from Scholz Garten.

Scholz has new events coming up:

August 23: SoapBox

This one is for all the storytellers and creatives! Scholz Garten, the oldest restaurant, bar, and music venue in Texas and Yellow Pepper Events are thrilled to present SoapBox, an evening that will present 15 storytellers and promote creativity. Presentations will begin at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23 at the historic Scholz Garten. Those interested in participating can send their topic, five rough draft slides, and a short video explaining the topic to nathan@yellowpepperevents.com. Deadline to enter is Friday, August 16. The fee to enter is $5, presenters will be selected shortly thereafter.

August 28 + August 29: Bill Callahan @ Scholz

(8/29 SOLD OUT; 8/28 tickets still available)

Bill Callahan concert at Scholz Garten taking place August 28. Doors open at 8:00 p.m. There’s a limited amount of tickets still available on sale now for $30 via EventBrite.

Check out Scholz in person — a great place to be for upcoming UT football games — on San Jacinto Boulevard, or go to www.scholzgarten.com for more information.