Progress Coffee + Beer, an iconic Austin original since 2004, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second brick and mortar location in Buda, Texas. Progress Coffee + Beer will open their Buda location, their first venture outside of Austin city limits, to the public on Friday, September 1st, welcoming coffee lovers, cocktail enthusiasts and community members to their brand new concept. The new location just south of Austin will feature a large, family and dog-friendly patio, full cocktail, beer and wine menu, an array of coffee selections, 11 TVs, and all day menu offerings from local food trucks.

Located at 750 FM 2001, Buda, TX 78610, Progress Coffee + Beer’s new space is a testament to its commitment to fostering genuine connections over exceptional coffee and cocktail experiences. Progress Coffee + Beer’s new location will feature all day menu items from renowned Easy Tiger bakery and food trucks on their spacious patio including Gebby’s BBQ and Pueblo Viejo. The new space will feature an indoor coffee bar with a walkup window for grab & go coffee; the location also boasts a large back patio with ample outdoor seating and space for food trucks. The full bar will feature local beer and wine, as well as signature cocktails from the flagship location, there will also be new cocktails created especially for the Buda location. Progress Coffee + Beer will offer their own coffee, freshly roasted at the flagship location in Austin.

Food trucks at Progress Coffee + Beer’s Buda location will include breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings. Pueblo Viejo will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner with a full menu. Progress Coffee + Beer’s beverage menu includes a variety of hot and cold coffee drinks such as their signature Lightning Coffee with condensed milk, whole milk, vanilla, chocolate and a blend of Progress coffees; the Lavender Agave Latte; house cold brew; and a variety of teas. The cocktail menu will feature signature craft cocktails such as the 68 McQueen with Ojo de Tigre, Lowlands Scotch, Agave, Chocolate & Orange bitters; the Smoky & Bandit with Cold Brew, Averna Amaro, Cynar, cinnamon syrup, tobacco bitters, amaretto cream; the Nightrider with Brandy, Coffee Liqueur, Macadamia nut liqueur, Amaretto cream, nutmeg; the Mama Mia with Tequila Blanco, Aperol, Matlidé orange liqueur, coconut milk, lime; and frozen cocktails such as the Irish Affogato with Lost Irish Whiskey, Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur, Espresso, Amaretto Cream. Topped w/ crushed chocolate wafers dust; and the Adult Push Pop with Las Californias Citrus Gin, vanilla, orange Tang and coconut milk.

Events at Progress Coffee + Beer’s Buda location will include Trivia on Wednesdays (Geeks Who Drink) and live music from Thursday to Sunday, with more programming coming soon. The space also features an outdoor playscape for kids, and offers a family-friendly environment for all ages.

Says Progress Coffee + Beer co-founder James Benson, “We have had so many of our friends and family move south over the past couple of years that Buda made perfect sense. Our new location is east of IH-35, which is still an underserved area, so we’re happy to bring great food and drink options for everyone in Buda to enjoy!”

Progress Coffee + Beer is now hiring for their Buda location. Interested applicants can apply at budamanager@progresscoffee.com. For more information, visit progresscoffee.com and follow on social media @progresscoffee. Hours of operation are Sunday – Wednesday 7am – midnight and Thursday- Saturday 7am – 2am.

About Progress Coffee + Beer: Progress Coffee + Beer began in 2004 as a small café tucked in a warehouse on Austin’s east side long before any mid- or high-rises dotted the sky. Progress Coffee + Beer became the trailblazer for the area and a community gathering spot for those who lived and worked in east Austin. It became an eclectic mix of artists, musicians and designers mixed with original east side residents. Progress Coffee + Beer focuses on small batch coffee and craft cocktails and is an Austin original, dating back to their first brick and mortar, which was located in the now Brew & Brew space on east 5th St., from 2004 until their closure in 2013, when they closed to begin focusing on their roasting program, distribution and e-commerce. Progress Coffee + Beer was originally founded in 2004 by Joshua Bingaman, who solely ran the company until 2012 when James Benson came in to consult on roasting and distribution logistics. Benson’s background is in hospitality and restaurant operations consulting, as well as grant and copy writing for the Trail Foundation. Progress Coffee + Beer has focused for the past decade on online presence, e-commerce, direct to consumer, distribution and selling to wholesale clients like Whole Foods. Benson teamed up with local hospitality professional Scott Withers in 2019 and they began the goal of opening their current brick and mortar in Cherrywood. James Benson and Scott Withers now co-own and operate the business. Progress Coffee + Beer has an Austin brick and mortar location with an indoor coffee bar, a large patio with several food trailers, and an expansive cocktail menu featuring all day offerings, located at 3421 North IH 35, Austin TX 78722. Progress Coffee + Beer’s Buda location will be their second brick and mortar location.