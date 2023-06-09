Top Drawer Thrift at 4902 Burnet Rd is hosting their Pride POP! on Saturday, June 10 from 11AM-3PM. This will be the first of many celebrations of this HOT TOP DRAWER SUMMER! as they celebrate 30 years on Burnet Rd.

“As we turn the Big 3-0, the Love we have for our Community is once again spilling into the streets and taking over the Rosedale parking lot. We collaborated with Eastside Pop Up & The Little Gay Shop to bring you the Best Curated Gathering of 45 LGBTQIA+ Artists, Makers and Collectors. With all this and Music gifted to us by Queer Vinyl Collective it is sure to be the Hottest, Queerest Time in Texas!”

Stay tuned @topdrawerthriftaustin for more Hot Top Drawer Summer Celebrations to come! Here’s to another 30 years!