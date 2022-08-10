Deep in the Heart of Pride! It’s the place to be for this year’s Pride Parade as the rainbow of Austin’s LGBTQ community and allies makes their way down Congress Avenue. 🏳️‍🌈

Head to Stephen F.’s Bar and Terrace for a Pride Parade Watch Party on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Enjoy the show from above and watch the action with a bird’s eye view while sipping a Sonesta Pride-themed cocktail.

We are joined by Food and Beverage Manager, Matthew Pawlak, who made the “America Changes” cocktail, which will be on the menu on 8/20.

The drink is red white and blue and changes to purple when stirred.

Cocktail ingredients:

grenadine

blue curaçao

ginger beer

absolute peer

lime juice

Aubrey Wilkerson, Executive Director of Out Youth, also joined us to talk about how Out Youth helps LGBTQ young people in the Austin area and why this is such a vital non-profit.

Located at Congress Avenue and 7th street, the Stephen F’s Bar has the only terrace overlooking the parade route, making it the place to celebrate.

Specialty Pride-themed cocktails were created for this special occasion, inspired by the Austin community and the rich history of this city.

The highlight of the night will be an onsite & online raffle where 100% of the profits will support community partner, Out Youth, an LGBTQIA+ nonprofit organization that services youth and their allies.

Out Youth provides Austin’s LGBTQIA+ youth with programs and services to ensure these promising young people develop into happy, healthy, successful adults. To learn more visit https://www.outyouth.org/mission

Raffle prizes include: 🏆One night stay in a Preferred guestroom plus breakfast for two

🏆$50 Gift Card to Roaring Fork 🌟 Table Reservation Details🌟 A $50 per person minimum for tables on the Congress Avenue terrace

A $25 per person minimum for tables on the 7th Street terrace

A $10 per person for standing room only outside the ballroom area on Congress

There is no minimum currently for tables inside the bar

☎️ For table reservations, contact: Rachel Bonta – Sales Coordinator 512-721-2021 or Rachel.bonta@sonesta.com Hope to see you there!

Stephen F.’s Pride Parade Watch Party

Saturday, August 20, 2022 starting at 7:00 p.m