Central Texas Girls Are Invited to Own and Use Their Power at this year’s Girls Empowerment Network Summer Camp!

After the pandemic, researchers have continued to report that youth, especially girls, are struggling with their mental health. According to a 2023 study from the Centers for Disease Control, 3 in 5 teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021, double the rate of boys. Schools, families and nonprofit organizations have been working to provide support for girls to empower them and equip them with important life skills they can use to meet any challenge.

Nonprofit Girls Empowerment Network’s mission is to ignite the power in girls by teaching them skills to thrive and believe in their ability to be unstoppable. Through schools, camps, events, and conferences, the organization’s vision is a world where all girls in grades 3-12 believe in their own abilities and become unstoppable.

Girls Empowerment Network’s programs and events counter the pressures that can weigh heavily on adolescent and teen girls in our society. Girls learn how to handle stress, how to advocate for themselves, how to navigate healthy relationships and how to practice a growth mindset.

Spots are still available for Central Texas girls to attend Girls Empowerment Network’s fun and empowering summer camps. Summer camp is a weeklong experience for girls entering grades 3-8 filled with engaging activities, crafts and games that cultivate the Six Cs of Self-Efficacy (critical thinking, creativity, communication, coping skills, collaboration, and confidence). All the activities and designed to ignite each girl’s internal belief in her ability to succeed.

Two weeks of camp will be held at Girls Empowerment Network Central Texas Office located at 2801 South IH-35, Suite 110, Austin, TX 78741. The weekly cost is $375 with bundle pricing available.

The Girls Empowerment Network Camp (Week 1) will be held June 26-30 from 9 am-4 pm with a “Own Your Power” theme. Participants will explore stress management, identity, self-compassion, and body positivity. Featured activities include a welcome dance party, Wonder Woman Wednesday, favorite decade day, pajama day, talent show, field day, and one-on-one power chats with relatable role models in different industries. It will also feature a field trip to Women & Their Work, a contemporary visual and performing arts organization.

The Girls Empowerment Network Camp (Week 2) will be held July 10-14 from 9 am-4 pm with a “Use Your Power” theme. Participants explore confident communication, advocacy, healthy friendships, and values. Featured activities include welcome dance party, pajama day, Favorite Decade Day, no-bake sale, talent show, and one-on-one power chats with relatable role models in different industries.

A third camp offering, Spark Change Camp, will be led by high school girls of color for girls and youth entering grades 6-12. This advocacy-related camp will be held in partnership with the Excellence & Advancement Foundation on June 7-9, 2023, at Huston-Tillotson University from 9 am – 4:30 pm. Campers will engage with powerful community leaders, participate in leadership and community engagement activities, and apply newly acquired skills to real service-learning projects. The cost to attend is $250 with scholarships available.

Visit the Excellence & Advancement web page to register. https://breakthepipeline.org/programs/spark-change-project/

There are ways for the Austin community to learn more and sign up a young person to attend camp on the Girls Empowerment Network website at www.girlsempowermentnetwork.org.

*Source: https://www.cdc.gov/nchhstp/newsroom/2023/increased-sadness-and-violence-press-release.html