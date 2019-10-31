Prevent The Flu This Season With Help From HEB

We stopped by to talk with HEB Pharmacist Brian Fagan about the upcoming flu season.

What should we expect during flu season?

Flu season is here. Every year in the US, over 200,000 people are hospitalized from flu complications. Influenza is a contagious respiratory disease. It can cause mild to severe illness. The best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu shot each year.

Who should get vaccinated? And where?

Everyone. Children, seniors, and people with compromised immune systems are at greater risk. Pregnant women also should get the flu shot.

At HEB, we are committed to keeping you and your family healthy. We offer flu shots at every HEB pharmacy with no appointment necessary. Our pharmacists are certified immunizers and they can immunize your entire family. No prescription is required for children 7 years and older. We accept most insurance plans and flexible spending accounts.

For 65+, we have the high dose flu vaccine and accept Medicare Part B, which offers a zero copay for flu shots.

A great way to get your flu shot is to stop by one of our second Saturday Screening events. These are at every HEB pharmacy on the second Saturday of the month form 9 to 2 in the afternoon.

What else should people know during flu season?

Wash hands frequently! That’s important!

If you feel like you are getting the flu you should see a doctor. Symptoms of the flu are body aches, pains, high fever and nausea, vomiting as well.

Remember, no appointments necessary. Stop by today. For more information, call or visit your HEB pharmacy or visit www.HEB.com.

Sponsored by HEB. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.