Ahead of the “Barbie” movie coming out this summer, you might see shades of pink in stores! Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy went shopping for ideas at Wood & Rose on North Lamar.

Claire says, “The more I thought about the color, the more it reminded me of Wood & Rose’s owner Wendy, who always has bright pink or red lipstick on. Her curated Instagram showed the perfect pinks, so it was serendipity!

“The goal with spending at a place like this is with these 10 pieces, you create double the amount of looks by doing some mixing and matching. All of the main things are centered around pink.”

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and now runs her own styling business! Claire wants to help you find steals and deals. She can also come to you for personal styling and wardrobe organizing. Learn more about what services Claire offers on her website, or by following her on social media.