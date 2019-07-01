Preparing For The 4th With Blue Plate Mayo

The 4th of July is just around the corner — and mayonnaise has always played a big part of the menu! Beth Mauterer with Blue Plate Mayonnaise stopped by Studio 512 with some modern takes on summer side dishes, like cole slaw, corn and deviled eggs.

Instead, we’re upgrading: Beth talked about brussels sprouts slaw, Mexican street corn and mango chutney deviled eggs! All of these recipes and a list of stores where you can find Blue Plate Mayo can be found at www.blueplatemayo.com. Make sure you follow them on Instagram and Facebook, too: @BluePlateMayo.

