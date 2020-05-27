Preparing For College While Distant with Huntington-Surrey High School

As students in Central Texas started distance learning, one private High School smoothly transitioned to online classes without having to miss a single day. Stephanie got to speak with Pamela Nicholas, the Executive Director of Huntington-Surrey High School about how they achieved this while still preparing students for College.

What makes Huntington-Surrey special?

We have been serving Austin students since 1973, so we are well established and have happy, credentialed teachers with very low turn-around. Our class sizes are also very small, featuring at most an 8:1 student to teacher ratio, so we all get to know our kids, their needs, and their families really well. It is also special because it is a safe space for our kids to just be kids. We have all different types of kids coming to us including LGBTQ kids, gifted kids, kids with dyslexia, or anxiety, and they all know they are going to be accepted and safe.

How have you responded to COVID-19?

We are super proud of the fact that we did transition straight into online learning. Our classes are all live and online unlike many other schools that have given students assignments and activities to complete on their own. We even have live online study halls as well as free tutoring for our kids to help support them. Our kids have a Discord server where they can connect socially, have set up Zoom lunchtimes, Zoom social nights and a Minecraft server. Over the summer, we are going to continue with online social opportunities, virtual summer class sessions, and even virtual workout groups. We are preparing for all the possible scenarios for the fall, but we are going to be listening to scientists and medical professionals. If staying safe means staying virtual, that is what we will do.

What is your school’s educational philosophy?

At its most basic level, it would be to do everything we can to help these kids be successful in not just school, but in life. We want our kids to know how to educate themselves on a topic, to question, to discern objectivity from subjectivity, and fact versus fiction. We are small, so we try our best to individualize instruction, provide them opportunities to explore topics they are interested in, and tutor them. Finally, it is really important to us that our kids have opportunities and lives outside of academics. We have student driven clubs, give them supervised study hall time to help them not have homework to do in the evenings, and they all have the option of having Fridays off so they have time for internships, community volunteer work, or time to just generally pursue their own passions.

Huntington-Surrey High School offers a personalized High School education geared towards college preparedness. For more information you can call them at (512) 502-5400 or visit them online here.

