Prepare For Wildfire Season With The Austin Fire Department And Austin Energy

Did you know? Summer is the major burn season of the year here in Central Texas. Justice Jones of Austin Fire Department’s Wildfire Division came to Studio 512 to break down what we need to know as we hit the hottest, driest months of the year.

Years with lots of rain in the cooler months can mean both good — and bad — things when it comes to wildfire mitigation. We’ve had a lot of rain in the past couple of months, so there won’t be much fuel for fires yet — the grasses, then the bushes, then the trees all have to dry out. But lots of rain during growing season can mean an explosion of new growth in the next couple of months, which the AFD Wildfire Mitigation Officers must manage. Check out more about the Wildfire Division’s territory and coverage here.

As we’re approaching the 4th of July, it’s important to remember that it’s never legal to shoot fireworks inside the Austin city limits without a permit, though there are some smaller items that are allowed. Find that list here.

For more information on the Austin Fire Department, go to www.atxwildfire.com. You can also find AFD’s Wildfire Division on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information on Austin Energy, go to www.austintexas.gov and www.austinenergy.com.

Sponsored by Austin Fire Department and Austin Energy. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.