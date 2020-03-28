Premier Family Physicians Introduces Us To The Importance Of Chronic Care Management

Dr. Kevin Spencer and Dr. Brian Bobb of Premier Family Physicians joined us to discuss the importance of Chronic Care Management.

Why does Premier Family Physicians focus a lot of attention on elderly patient care?

One of the most common healthcare concerns people have these days is caring for their aging parents and getting them the right geriatric care. The baby boomer generation, which is anyone born between 1946 and 1964, is reaching retirement age and that means the need for Medicare and age-related services is rising as well as health care costs. We as an organization recognize we need to keep up with this aging demographic by providing accessible, proactive care especially to those with chronic care needs.

What is Premier Family Physicians doing to provide better care for patients with chronic care needs?

Through our partnership in a care program called Connected Senior care, we provide educational resources such as our Medicare 101 events throughout the year which are informative classes to help patients new to Medicare understand their benefits. We also help patients schedule appointments with specialists and provide hospital transition services. We have a patient outreach team that ensures you are undergoing your recommended screenings and a dedicated nursing team to monitor your medications.

Premier Family Physicians is also part of what’s called an accountable care organization called Premier ACO. Can you explain what that is and how it benefits your patients?

An ACO consists of a group of doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers working together to improve the quality and experience of care a patient receives. It means better and more efficient care for patients especially for those with chronic conditions, reducing duplication in services, and coordination of care between primary care doctors and specialists. All this adds up to saving money and time for our patients.

