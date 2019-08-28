Pre-Plan Final Arrangements With Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services

You’re here to talk about pre-planning your final arrangements. Now, this is a topic many people aren’t comfortable discussing but it’s important to plan ahead. What are some of the benefits of pre-planning?

Pre-planning is a gift you give your family. There are many advantages to planning your final arrangements in advance. You take away the guesswork family members will face regarding your last wishes. You personally decide whether you want a traditional burial or cremation instead of leaving these difficult decisions to loved ones.

Pre-planning also allows you to make difficult decisions while you are calm and focused so your loved ones are not burdened with making these decisions under highly emotional circumstances. It lets your loved ones know exactly what you want and helps ensure that your final arrangements are as uniquely individual as you are.

For families who may not know where to begin, what are some tips you can offer to help people pre-plan a personalized memorial service?

“We know thinking about and making final arrangements can seem overwhelming and complicated.

So, to help people with the planning process, we’ve developed our Imagine Booklet, which is a free guide that helps families with the planning process. You decide what type of service is most fitting for the way you want to celebrate your life. The guide walks you and your family through all the details, some you may not have thought of, like catering or unique favors for guests.

We encourage you to start with a story, passion or pastime to provide inspiration. Think about the things that bring you joy and make you unique. Then, we encourage you to speak with one of our trained funeral professionals to help you weave those special memories into a beautiful service with personal touches and lasting impressions.”

What are some of the trends you are seeing around end-of-life services and memorials?

“Instead of solemn graveside burials, trends point to unique, personalized life celebrations. Individuals want life celebrations to provide a joyful experience for friends and family who attend a funeral or memorial service. They want an experience that truly represents the individual’s unique personality and spirit.

Cremation is an increasingly popular choice, and we do encourage a personalized memorial service for those who choose cremation over a traditional burial as well. Many of the same options are available for a cremation funeral as a traditional burial, including flowers, music, readings, or keepsakes. Having a memorial service is an important part of the grieving process for family and friends.”

We live in a very mobile society these days. People move all over the country relocating for jobs or to be closer to family, but this shouldn’t stop you from making those final plans early, right?

“Many people like the idea of pre-arranging, but hesitate because they are not certain where they will live in the future. If this is a concern for you, look for a funeral provider that provides portability. Dignity Memorial® has a network of more than 2,000 funeral home and cemetery locations in the United States and Canada, and offers the National Transferability of Pre-arranged Services Program to its clients. This ensures your pre-arranged funeral services are fully transferable and will be honored at any Dignity Memorial provider throughout North America if you move more than 75 miles from where your original arrangements were made.”

To request an Imagine Booklet or find the nearest location to you, visit www.DignityAustin.com.

Sponsored by Dignity Austin. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.