Practice Your Art Skills On Your Driveway

The City Of Lakeway wants neighbors to showcase their skills on the sidewalk and Chalk Your Walk! Draw pictures or write messages of hope so your neighbors can see. You can tag @CityOfLakeway on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, or send your picture through email at info@lakeway-tx.gov. On Monday, April 20th they will feature the images on their social media. Make sure you tag #ChalkYourWalk.

Studio 512 wants to know how you are spending your time in quarantine! Send us an email at Studio512@KXAN.com for a chance to be featured on the show.