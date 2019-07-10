Post-Holiday Workout & Nutrition With Shohreh Davoodi Coaching

After any holiday, we can feel puffy, bloated…and maybe not our best. Shohreh Davoodi of Shohreh Davoodi Coaching came to Studio 512 to talk to us about how to approach our health — and show us some great exercises to do out of the Texas heat.

Simple Indoor Dumbbell Workout to Beat The Heat (using mats and dumbbells):

-Dumbbell Thruster (Squat + Overhead Press) – standing exercise

-Dumbbell Lunge with Bicep Curl – standing exercise

-Dumbbell Glute Bridge with Chest Press – mat exercise

-Dumbbell Straight-Leg Crunch – mat exercise

Shohreh uses a weight-inclusive, Health At Every Size (HAES)-informed approach to fitness and nutrition. She helps people unlearn diet culture while improving their relationships with exercise, food, and their bodies. She coaches clients online, as well as in person in Austin, Texas at her private studio.

For more information, check her out online, www.shohrehdavoodi.com, or follow her on social media, @ShohrehDavoodi, for daily inspiration.