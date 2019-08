The Jailbreak Beach Escape, a South Padre Island tradition since 2012, is now coming to Port A!

Join them this fall for a 5k covering 20 challenging obstacles on the wide sandy beaches of Port Aransas.

Learn more at www.visitportaransas.com and www.runthejailbreak.com/port-aransas-jailbreak/

