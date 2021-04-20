Pork Chops With Sisig Sauce & Ali Khan

This morning Ali Khan chatted with us and showed us how he likes to make pork chops from Salt and Time with a special sisig sauce.
Ingredients:
• Slayer chop
• Salt
• Pepper
• Cooking oil
Sisig:
• 1/4 cup lime juice
• 1/4 cup soy sauce
• 1.5 tablespoons chopped red onion
• 1 tablespoon chopped serrano
• 1 tablespoon chopped habanero
• 1-2 teaspoons brown sugar
• 1 tablespoon sesame oil
Supplies:
• Grill or grill pan
• Bowl to mix sauce in
• cutting board
• Chef’s knife
Steps:
1. Season chop in oil, salt and pepper, heat pan or grill
2. Mix first six ingredients of Sisig in a bowl. Slowly add sesame oil while stirring to ensure it emulsifies.
3. Cook slayer chop – prefer a medium cook, even medium rare. Rest and serve with sauce(poured over plus some reserved in bowl)
For more information visit AliKhanEats.com and SaltAndTime.com.