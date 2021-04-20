Pork Chops With Sisig Sauce & Ali Khan

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

This morning Ali Khan chatted with us and showed us how he likes to make pork chops from Salt and Time with a special sisig sauce.

Ingredients:
• Slayer chop
• Salt
• Pepper
• Cooking oil

Sisig:
• 1/4 cup lime juice
• 1/4 cup soy sauce
• 1.5 tablespoons chopped red onion
• 1 tablespoon chopped serrano
• 1 tablespoon chopped habanero
• 1-2 teaspoons brown sugar
• 1 tablespoon sesame oil

Supplies:
• Grill or grill pan
• Bowl to mix sauce in
• cutting board
• Chef’s knife

Steps:
1. Season chop in oil, salt and pepper, heat pan or grill
2. Mix first six ingredients of Sisig in a bowl. Slowly add sesame oil while stirring to ensure it emulsifies.
3. Cook slayer chop – prefer a medium cook, even medium rare. Rest and serve with sauce(poured over plus some reserved in bowl)

For more information visit AliKhanEats.com and SaltAndTime.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss