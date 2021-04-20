Pork Chops With Sisig Sauce & Ali Khan

This morning Ali Khan chatted with us and showed us how he likes to make pork chops from Salt and Time with a special sisig sauce.

Ingredients:

• Slayer chop

• Salt

• Pepper

• Cooking oil



Sisig:

• 1/4 cup lime juice

• 1/4 cup soy sauce

• 1.5 tablespoons chopped red onion

• 1 tablespoon chopped serrano

• 1 tablespoon chopped habanero

• 1-2 teaspoons brown sugar

• 1 tablespoon sesame oil

Supplies:

• Grill or grill pan

• Bowl to mix sauce in

• cutting board

• Chef’s knife

Steps:

1. Season chop in oil, salt and pepper, heat pan or grill

2. Mix first six ingredients of Sisig in a bowl. Slowly add sesame oil while stirring to ensure it emulsifies.

3. Cook slayer chop – prefer a medium cook, even medium rare. Rest and serve with sauce(poured over plus some reserved in bowl)

For more information visit AliKhanEats.com and SaltAndTime.com.