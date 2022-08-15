Thursdays this summer at Austin Motel, go back to the era of indie euphoria with DJ Jim and the music of the oughties. That’s right—you can dance and get sweaty to Justice, Bloc Party, LCD Soundsytem, and Crystal Castles.

We were joined by KC Powell and DJ Jim to learn more.

Be there for: “Dance Yrself Clean”

All that’s hot, from the early oughts

courtesy of DJ Jim at Austin Motel Pool

Thursdays this summer 7 – 10 PM.

Open to the public,

$10 Pool Pass required, snag yours now.

Walk through the Neon Rainbow and join Austin Motel at the pool—dancing and dipping await!